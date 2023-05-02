Giro d’Italia 2023: meet the Colombians in competition

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Giro d’Italia Trophy.
The race will start on May 6.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
He Italy spin it will be the first three-week cycling competition to take place this year in the mundi and it will start this saturday may 6 with an 18 km individual time trial.
There are already some teams that have confirmed their rosters, in which some of the Colombian cyclists are present. These are the ones that are confirmed.
Fernando Gaviria
Name: Fernando Gaviria
Date of birth: August 19, 1994
Age: 28 years
Team: Movistar
Running Back Shot: Packer
Main results: 4 stages in the Giro d’Italia (2017) and two in the Tour de France (2018)
In 2023 he has contested the following races
56 Tour of San Juan, stage
121 UAE Tour
7 Almeria Classic
115 Tirreno-Adriatico
2 Milan Turin
129 Milan Sanremo
105 Tour of Romandie, winner of a stage.
Santiago Buitrago
Date of birth: September 26, 1999
Age: 23 years
Team: Bahrain
Runner type: climber
Last year he won stage 17 of the Giro and finished in box 12 of the general classification.
In this 2023 he has played the following tests:
3 Saudi Tour
3 Tour of Andalusia
36 Tirreno-Adriatico
8 Tour of the Alps
3 Liège Bastogne Liège.
Einer Rubio
Name: Einer Rubio
Date of birth: February 22, 1998
Age: 25 years
Team: Movistar
Runner type: climber
He has contested the Giro on two occasions. In 2020 he was 58 and in 2021 39.
This year he has contested the following races:
4 Return to San Juan
13 UAE Tour, winner of a stage
13 Tour of Catalonia
2 Return to Asturias.
Sports
