Giro d’Italia 2023: meet the Colombians in competition

It will be the first three-week cycling competition to take place this year in the mundi and it will start this saturday may 6 with an 18 km individual time trial.

There are already some teams that have confirmed their rosters, in which some of the Colombian cyclists are present. These are the ones that are confirmed.

Fernando Gaviria

Date of birth: August 19, 1994

Date of birth: August 19, 1994

Age: 28 years

Team: Movistar

Team: Movistar

Main results: 4 stages in the Giro d’Italia (2017) and two in the Tour de France (2018)

In 2023 he has contested the following races

56 Tour of San Juan, stage

121 UAE Tour

7 Almeria Classic

115 Tirreno-Adriatico

2 Milan Turin

129 Milan Sanremo

105 Tour of Romandie, winner of a stage.

Santiago Buitrago

Date of birth: September 26, 1999

Age: 23 years

Team: Bahrain

Runner type: climber

Last year he won stage 17 of the Giro and finished in box 12 of the general classification.

In this 2023 he has played the following tests:

3 Saudi Tour

3 Tour of Andalusia

36 Tirreno-Adriatico

8 Tour of the Alps

3 Liège Bastogne Liège.

Einer Rubio

Name: Einer Rubio

Date of birth: February 22, 1998

Age: 25 years

Team: Movistar

Runner type: climber

He has contested the Giro on two occasions. In 2020 he was 58 and in 2021 39.

This year he has contested the following races:

4 Return to San Juan

13 UAE Tour, winner of a stage

13 Tour of Catalonia

2 Return to Asturias.

