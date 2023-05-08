Giro d’Italia 2023: LIVE, third stage, watch out for Fernando Gaviria

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fernando Gaviria
Fernando Gaviria
The competition has this Monday a fraction of 216 km.
This Monday the third stage of the Giro d’Italia takes place, which should again be favorable for the packers, since the two consecutive climbs of Monticchio (6.3 km at an average 6.4 percent) and of Valico La Croce (2.6km at 7.6 percent) are too far from the finish to make a difference.
The day takes place between vast and melfiof 216 kilometers, in which the escapes and the massive arrival could set the course of the competition.
Minute by minute
The day has gone very fast. Despite being long, as the cyclists seek leadership and breakaways have been presented.
Remco Evenepoel, the leader, goes calm, as well as the Colombians Gaviria, Rigoberto Urán, Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio.
Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnic They are the leaders and have an advantage over the main lot of 2 minutes 48 seconds.
The peloton takes 10 seconds from the escapees: 110 km from the finish the difference is 2 min 38 s.
