Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Giro d’Italia 2023: LIVE, third stage, watch out for Fernando Gaviria

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Giro d’Italia 2023: LIVE, third stage, watch out for Fernando Gaviria


close

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria

The competition has this Monday a fraction of 216 km.

This Monday the third stage of the Giro d’Italia takes place, which should again be favorable for the packers, since the two consecutive climbs of Monticchio (6.3 km at an average 6.4 percent) and of Valico La Croce (2.6km at 7.6 percent) are too far from the finish to make a difference.

See also  Super Bowl 2022: the artists who will perform at halftime are revealed

The day takes place between vast and melfiof 216 kilometers, in which the escapes and the massive arrival could set the course of the competition.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Fernando Gaviria: the bad streak he seeks to break in the Giro d’Italia)

Minute by minute

The day has gone very fast. Despite being long, as the cyclists seek leadership and breakaways have been presented.

Remco Evenepoel, the leader, goes calm, as well as the Colombians Gaviria, Rigoberto Urán, Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio.

Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnic They are the leaders and have an advantage over the main lot of 2 minutes 48 seconds.

The peloton takes 10 seconds from the escapees: 110 km from the finish the difference is 2 min 38 s.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Fernando Gaviria: 'I couldn't do the sprint I wanted'

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Giro #dItalia #LIVE #stage #watch #Fernando #Gaviria

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Super Mario Bros. The Movie: grossed over $500 million in North America

Super Mario Bros. The Movie: grossed over $500 million in North America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result