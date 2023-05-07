Sunday, May 7, 2023
Giro d’Italia 2023: LIVE, stage 2, option for Fernando Gaviria

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in Sports
Giro d’Italia 2023: LIVE, stage 2, option for Fernando Gaviria


The day ends on flat ground.

This Sunday the Italy spin heads south along the Adriatic coast, for a second stage of 201 kilometers between Teramo and San Salvoon a theoretically proper day for an arrival at the packaging

Follow the stage here

The day is propitious for escapades and massive arrivals. There have already been some attacks in the main field, which is dominated by the teammates of the leader, Remco Evenepoel.

At this time the fugue is made up of Paul Lapeira, Thomas Champion, Mattia Bais, Stefano Gandin and Alessandro Verre, pro the group has not given them long.

There are 107 km to go to the finish line and the difference between the breakaways and the big group is 2 minutes 23 seconds.

Fernando Gaviriaa candidate to win the matchday, already has the first four points in the regularity shirt classification.

