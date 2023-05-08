The Olympic team pursuit champion Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) won the second stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia consisting of 202 kilometres, entirely in the land of Abruzzo, from Teramo to San Salvo. The giant from Tolmezzo, a cycling version of the legendary fellow-regional Primo Carnera, the heavyweight world champion boxer in the thirties, clearly preceded the Dutchman David Dekker (Team Arkea Samsic) and the Flemish Arne Marit (Intermarchè Circus Wanty) in the sprint ) imposing itself in an emphatic and unexpected way on the long and wide final straight.

The world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) kept the pink jersey in the context of a slightly changed classification in the support positions. The Verbanese Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) maintained the place of honor with a distance of 22”, followed by the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), third at 29”. Due to a fall 3,700 meters from the finish line, the English Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) lost 19″ and was fourth at 40″ at the start from Teramo, now slipping to eighth place in the standings at 59″ of the millennials Belgian, behind the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), fifth at 43”, and his teammate Geraint Thomas, sixth at 55”.

Today’s fraction would have greatly appreciated the late Afro-Roman singer-songwriter Franco Califano. If, in fact, the last four kilometers were pure adrenaline, the first 198 would have been an ideal clip as a backdrop to his legendary song Everything else is boring. Not even the time to lower the checkered flag before a breakaway of five riders took shape: the French Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) and Thomas Champion (Cofidis) together with the Italians Mattia Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec) and Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-Samsic). The attack, always kept under control by the peloton, used up 160 kilometers of the stage without success.

With the platoon compact again, with less than 35 from the finish line, the fight between the sprinter teams began to gain the leading positions in view of the final sprint. 3.7 kilometers from the finish, 700 meters before the neutralization came into effect, a crash on the right side of the peloton, around the thirtieth position, caused it to split into two sections. Alpecin-Deceuninck remained the only company with a fully operational train. However, the sprinter of the formation with the beautiful hair, the Australian Kaden Groves, did not know how to take advantage of this. Indeed, it was him, 300 meters from the final banner, who opened the door to Milan who didn’t have to be asked twice. With an imperial sprint, the Carnic took off all his opponents, going on to conquer the most important road victory of his career.

Tomorrow the third stage will take place along the 213 kilometers that will take the runners from Vasto to Melfi in Basilicata. The first 170, imperceptibly uphill, will be anything but selective. At minus 43 from the finish line, the Monticchio Bagni pass, which will be followed immediately after by the La Croce pass, will open hostilities in the group causing presumable difficulties for the pure sprinters. Without excluding that an escape from afar could go through, the hypothesis of the success of a finisseur at the end of the final toboggan that precedes the finish it seems to be the most probable solution.