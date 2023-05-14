Double blow for Remco Evenepoel at the Giro d’Italia. The Belgian from Soudal Quick Step wins the ninth stage, a 35 km time trial starting from Savignano al Rubicone and finishing in Cesena, and returns to the pink jersey. Narrow gaps with the British of Ineos Geraint Thomas and Teo Geoghegan Hart, separated by one and two seconds respectively. In the general standings Evenepoel leads with 45″ on Thomas and 47″ on the Slovenian of Jumbo-Visma Primoz Roglic. Tomorrow is the first day of rest.