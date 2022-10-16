Here we are, finally. The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, scheduled from 6 to 28 May, will be presented tomorrow, Monday 17 October, from 5.30 pm at the Giorgio Gaber Opera House in Milan. It will be possible to follow the event live on the channels of the Corsa Rosa and of Gazzetta dello Sport. The event will be presented by Cristina Fantoni and Paolo Kessisoglu and will see the participation of many well-known faces of sport, entertainment, institutions and companies that are part of the great family of the Giro d’Italia. The winner of the last Giro d’Italia, Jai Hindley, the last winner of the cyclamen jersey Arnaud Demare, the winner of the last blue jersey of the climbers Koen Bouwman and two great champions who have made the history of the Corsa Rosa like Vincenzo Nibali and Alberto Contador.