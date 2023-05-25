Giro d’Italia 2023: Dainese is resurrected in little Venice

Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) from Padua won the seventeenth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, a buffer stage for sprinters sandwiched between the decisive stages of the final week of the race, which took the riders along 197 flat kilometers from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle in the province of Venice. The 25-year-old from Abano Terme thus repeated last year’s success in Reggio Emilia by burning in the last stroke the Friulian Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious), increasingly leading the points standings, and the Australian Michael Matthews (Jayco Alula ). The fourth place of Simone Consonni (Cofidis), followed by Niccolò Bonifazio (Intermarchè Circus Wanty), delivers an order of arrival with an exquisite blue flavour. The general classification remains unchanged with the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the pink jersey with an advantage of 18″ over the Portuguese Joao Almeida (Team UAE Emirates) with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) third at 25″ and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), first of the Italians, fourth at 2’50”.

Little was expected from this day and so it was. Not even the time to lower the checkered flag and four of them went off: the Belgian Senne Leysen (Alpecin Deceuninck), the French Thomas Champion (Cofidis), record holder of the kilometers in the breakaway of this Giro, the Spaniard Diego Pablo Sevilla (Eolo Kometa) and the Oxfordian Charlie Quarterman (Team Corratec Selle Italia). The attackers quickly gained two and a half minutes, a maximum advantage that they would have, elastically, returned to boast in repeated moments of the race. The group, on the other hand, led by the teams of sprinters, left little space. A little more than 20 kilometers from the finish line, with the reunion now imminent, Leysen attempted the solo. Taking advantage of a moment of relaxation in the platoon, the Flemish gained a one-minute lead at minus 18. At this point, the group’s comeback began inexorably and took shape under the banner of five at the finish line where the Belgian was absorbed. The sprinter trains took over the race. On the final straight it looked like Matthews might have won. However, both Dainese and Milan came upon him overwhelmingly, the latter perhaps once again belatedly. The photo finish proved the Paduan right by half a wheel.

Tomorrow the eighteenth stage takes place, the first of an infernal triptych that will decide the fate of this Giro d’Italia. It will be 161 kilometres, seasoned with 3,700 meters of difference in altitude, those that will await the runners from Oderzo, in the province of Treviso, up to Palafavera in Val di Zoldo. We will start immediately uphill with the Crosetta Pass, first category GPM, after 40 kilometres. An interim phase of 80 kilometers will follow in which, going up the course of the Piave, the race will arrive in Pieve di Cadore, home of the great Titian. At that point there will be 45 kilometers to go to the finish line. The ascent to Forcella Cibiana, a first-category GPM whose summit will be met at less than 25 meters from the finish line, will mark the opening of the battle between the three tenors still in the running for the final victory. After the dive on Forno di Zoldo there will be two more climbs, both of the second category, the grim Passo Coi and, finally, the final climb to Palafavera, theater of the triumphs of Giovanni Battaglin in 1980 and Paolo Savoldelli, a quarter of century later. Will the fear of the even tougher stage on Friday hold back the men in the standings or will we see a battle at the top as early as tomorrow?