Kaden Groves won the fifth stage of the Italy spin, disputed this Wednesday between Atripalda and Salerno, of 171 kilometers, which on paper did not present any danger, while the Danish, Andreas Leknessund, he kept the leader’s shirt and the Colombians did not lose places. A day of falls

After the fraction, the general classification did not undergo major changes, so the favorites kept their leading positions.

The news of the day was the blow he suffered Remco Evenepoelwho was the leader of the competition, who fell to the ground when the day was passing through a place with a wet floor.

No problem

Evenepoel could not dodge a caramañola that was thrown from another cyclist’s bicycle, which fell when a dog invaded the road and caused the scare.

7 km from the end, there was a fall in which the Colombian was Fernando Gaviria and that forced Cousin Roglic change bikes with a partner.

And when the lot entered the last 3km, Remco crashed again, but without consequence. The regulation warns that when a problem occurs in the last 3 km, no one will lose time.

With departure and arrival in Naples The sixth day will take place this Friday, which will have a 162 km route.

classifications

Stage

1. Kaden Groves 4 hrs 30 min 19 sec

2. Jonathan Milan mt

3. Mads Pedersen mt

4. Alberto Dainese mt

5.Mark Cavendish mt

25. Andreas Leknessund mt

26. Geraint Thomas mt

47. Rigoberto Urán at 1 min 19 s

General

1.Andreas Leknessund

2. Remco Evenepoel at 28 seconds

3. Aurelien Paret-Peintre at 30 s

4. Joao Almeida at 1 min 00 s

5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 12 s

22. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 52 s

24. Rigoberto Urán at 3 min 34 s

25. Einer Rubio at 3 min 35 sec

167. Fernando Gaviria at 48 min 15 s

