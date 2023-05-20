Saturday, May 20, 2023
Giro d’Italia 2023: change of command in a stage that has gone through water

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Italy spin

Italy spin

Italy spin

Nico Denz was the winner of stage 14.

Nico Denz was imposed in fraction 14 of the Italy spinwhich took place this Saturday between Sierre and Cassano Magnago194 kilometers long, in which the British Geraint Thomas gave the lead to Burno Admirail.

Fernando Gaviria’se got into the escape of the day, in which 28 more riders also appeared and who came to have more than 15 minutes on the leader’s lot.
lost strength

When the stage reached its last 30 kilometers, the topic to be discussed was the danger of the leadership of Thomas, who clearly handed over the pink jersey.

the british team Ineos He did not want to carry that responsibility anymore and handed it over to Almirail, who was in the leading lot.

Gaviria lost strength when those most interested in taking the lead and looking for stage triumph stepped on the accelerator and left at the head of the race.

The strongest in the pack was Denz, who already had a stage victory in this edition of the Giro, who beat Derek Gee.

This Sunday, stage 15, Seregno and Bergamo, of 195 kilometers, with four mountain passes.
classifications

Stage
1. Nico Denz 4 h 37 min 30 sec
2. Derek Gee mt
3. Alberto Bettiol mt
4. Laurenz Rex mt
27. Fernando Gaviria at 3 min 23 s

General
1. Bruno Almirail

