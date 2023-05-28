Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) won the final stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia with a sumptuous sprint, worthy of the scenario of the Imperial Forums, theater of today’s arrival. The Roman fraction, 126 kilometers long, equally divided between the round trip from EUR to Ostia Lido and a spectacular street circuit among the thousand-year-old monuments of the Eternal City, is experienced while awaiting the final sprint, dominated by Cannonball who, for a day , seemed to have returned to the times when he conquered the rainbow jersey in Copenhagen in the 2011 world championship. The champion from the Isle of Man thus greeted the pink race with his seventeenth partial success, 15 years and 15 days after the first, caught on the finish line in Catanzaro on 13 May 2008. The runner-up was the Luxembourgian Alex Kirsch (Trek Segafredo) who preceded the Italian Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project Bradiani CSF Falzanè). Did not take part in the final sprint Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) who had acquired the arithmetic safety of the cyclamen jersey on the occasion of the previous passage over the finish line, valid for the points classification, in which the irreducible Canadian Derek Gee (Israel PremierTech) , the only one who could still pass him, was only fifth.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) conquered the 106th Giro d’Italia. The Olympic time trial champion has thus added the pink race to the three Vuelta Espana already in his palmares. In second place, only 14” behind, was the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the 2018 Tour de France, defeated by the champion from Trbovlje only after the exciting head-to-head that took place yesterday in the uphill time trial of Monte Lussari. The Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished third and won the white jersey in the junior classification, 1’15″ behind the Slovenian. In fourth place, 4’40” from Roglic, was the best of the Italians, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) who preceded the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), fifth at 5’43”. The transalpine, like Cavendish in the final season of his career, also made him the blue jersey of the best climber in the Giro.

The Italy of the pedal ends with dignity a pink race that he had approached with full awareness of the difficult moment he is going through. Lost to COVID Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo), even before the start, and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), during the first week of the race, found four victories on the day. The Trentino Davide Bais (Eolo Kometa) and the always positive national champion Filippo Zana (Jayco Alula) achieved prestigious successes on the finish lines of Campo Imperatore and Palafavera while Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), after days of ordeal at the end of the second week, he showed all his class in the winning sprint in Caorle. It has already been written about the Bahrain Victorious duo made up of Caruso and Milan: today they are the major blue certainties for the great stage races, one for the general classification, the other for the day’s successes.

At the end of the race, for the first time in 106 editions, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, presented the Trofeo senza Fine to the winner Primoz Roglic, the first Slovenian to conquer the Giro d’Italia. We hope this gesture marks the beginning of a wonderful new tradition.