Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) won the nineteenth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the Dolomite ride which through 183 kilometers took the riders from Longarone to the 2,304 meters of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Cima Coppi of this edition of the pink race. The Colombian, in his second success in the pink race after the one in Lavarone last year, preceded the indomitable Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premiertech) by 51″, an authentic revelation of this Giro, who thus conquered his fourth place in the honor. In third place, trailing by 1’46, was the Danish Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Easy Post) who preceded the duelists for the final victory, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), separated between them from three small big seconds. In the general standings, the Welshman can now boast a 26″ margin over the Slovenian with the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), still third but now 59″ behind the pink jersey.

Departing from Longarone, not before having recalled the tragedy of 60 years ago which cost the lives of almost 2,000 people, it was difficult to make the escape. Finally, after 60 kilometres, a squad formed in the lead formed by the following 15 riders: the French Alex Baudin, Nicolas Prodhomme and the American Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroen), the Austrian Patrick Konrad (Bora Hansgrohe), the Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen , the Canadian Derek Gee, the Serbian Veljko Stojnic (Corratec Selle Italia), the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, the Australian Michael Hepburn (Jayco Alula), the Spaniards José Rojas and Carlos Verona (Team Movistar), the Kazakh Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan ) and the Italians Davide Gaburro (Green Project Bardiani CSF Falzanè), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Mattia Bais (Eolo Kometa). Ineos imposed a soporific pace on the group, revealing its intent to ensure the victory of one of the attackers on the day so as to remove the bonuses from the fight for the general classification. A goal achieved, albeit with difficulty. At the end of the descent after Passo Campolongo, 80 kilometers from the finish line, the advantage of the fugitives reached seven minutes.

At the top of Passo Valparola the margin of the tread increased further reaching 8’30”. In the descent the group recovered one minute. This was due to Jayco deploying a rider to set the pace to defend fifth-placed Edward Dunbar, under attack from the fugitive Buitrago. Meanwhile, up front, on the summit of Passo Giau, there were only five: Gee, who moved into second position in the standings for the blue jersey, Hepburn, Buitrago, Verona and Cort Nielsen. The group of the best transited with a delay of seven minutes. After Cortina d’Ampezzo, at the start of the ascent to Passo Tre Croci, Warbasse stretched out just as the rain fell on the race. In a short time, Buitrago, Cort Nielsen, Hepburn and Gee quickly overtook the American. The four climbed the hill with four minutes on a group of the best dragged by an accelerating Ineos. On the lakefront of Misurina, Gee greeted the other three and attempted the solo. Buitrago pursued him. Without haste but judiciously, the Colombian targeted the Canadian, overturning him 1,500 meters from the finish line. Meanwhile, the skirmishes between the three tenors began in the back, with Thomas repelling the attacks of the two rivals without problems. At the last kilometre, the Welshman pulled away sending Almeida into difficulty, who was 20″ late at the finish line. On the contrary, Roglic, after a moment of difficulty, managed to overtake Thomas in the final meters but failed by a trifle, however, to conquer the third position and the four seconds of bonus connected to it.

Tomorrow the Giro will deliver its final ruling, defining the general classification before the final show in Rome. The final sentence will be issued by the 18,600 meters which from Tarvisio will lead to the 1,766 meters of Monte Lussari, the latest invention of the unforgettable Enzo Cainero, who died on 28 January last, who will experience the debut of this new Carnic achievement from up there. Coming to the course, there will be 10,300 flat meters followed by a hellish 7,300 at 12% with sections going up to 22%. At the top, for those who wear the pink shirt, the awareness of soon seeing his name engraved on the Endless Trophy.