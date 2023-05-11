The Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) won the sixth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia over a distance of 162 kilometers with departure and arrival in Naples. The Harrogate 2019 world champion preceded the Friulian Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) at the Neapolitan finish line in Via Caracciolo, who thus kept the cyclamen jersey of leader of the points classification. In third place was the German Pascal Ackerman (Team UAE Emirates). With this success Pedersen joins the exclusive club of those who have achieved at least one success in all three grand tours. The general classification remains unchanged with the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) in the pink jersey with a 28″ advantage over the world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) and 30″ over the French Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen).

The conclusion in the sprint came in the Cesarini area with the peloton catching up with the duo on the run for almost the entire fraction, made up of veterans Alessandro De Marchio (Jayco Alula) and Simon Clarke (Israel Premiertech), 400 meters from the finish. Originally, the two were also accompanied by Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo KOMETA), the British Charlie Quarterman (Team Corratec Selle Italia) and the French Alexandre Delettre (Cofidis) later distanced by Clarke and De Marchi. The pacesetters used all their experience to successfully complete the escape, however making the mistake of stopping and studying themselves for a moment too long after passing the last kilometer banner, thus allowing the group to return.

Tomorrow will finally take place an appointment that has been awaited by many. The seventh stage departing from Capua and arriving at the 2,130 meters of Campo Imperatore on the Gran Sasso d’Italia. To make this fraction even more intriguing is the considerable mileage of 218 kilometres. Departing from Capua we will gradually climb towards the crossroads of Rionero Sannitico which the runners will meet after 81 kilometres. A short dive over Castel di Sangro, site of the first flying finish line, will be the prelude to the climb towards the GPM of Roccaraso at kilometer 100. After crossing the Piano delle Cinque Miglie, the race will dive towards Bussi sul Tirino, at kilometer 160, where the second flying finish line will be placed. From there it will begin to climb towards the GPM of Calascio at kilometer 186. There will be a short respite for the runners before arriving in Santo Stefano di Sessanio where the 26,400 meters of ascent to the finish will begin. If the average gradient of 3.4% seems very affordable, it should be remembered that the last 3,000 meters will be at 10% with peaks of up to 13%. Apologizing for the banality, at the end of the stage we won’t know the name of the winner of the Giro d’Italia 2023 but we will know who won’t win it