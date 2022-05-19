Friday, May 20, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: with these stages, end of the second week, candela

May 19, 2022
Giro d'Italia, stage 9

The race will close with a high finish.

The Giro d’Italia is three stages away from finishing the second part of the competition and there are interesting days.

The first, on Friday, will be suitable for a long getaway and there could be an arrival at the packaging, in which the Colombian Fernando Gaviria would have a chance of victory.

(Giro d’Italia 2022: Santiago Buitrago ‘flew’ on stage 12)
(Giro d’Italia 2022: the classifications, after stage 12)

At km 54 it has a third category mountain award and his Gaviria passes him and the escape does not progress will have a chance to win.

On Saturday the great mountain appears in the fraction of 157 km between Santena and Torino, with five mountain passes, one of the third category and the rest of the second category, the last of them 12 km from the finish line, which will be downhill.

And on Sunday the second week of the race ends with the stage between Rivarolo and Cogne, of 178 km, with three high steps, two of the first category and one of the second category, the latter at the finish line.

The final ascent is 22 kilometers long, with ramps of up to 11 percent incline, but its average is 4.5 percent.

Sports

