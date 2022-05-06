The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, the Portuguese Joao Almeida and the Colombians Iván Ramiro Sosa and Miguel Ángel López will start as favorites for the “Senza Fine” trophy that the winner of the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia will receive which starts this Friday in Budapest and ends on May 29 in Verona.

Before the absences of Pogacar, Roglic and the defending champion Egan Bernal, the list of favorites is headed by Richard Carapaz (Ineos), winner in 2019, Olympic champion and at 28 years old in full maturity.

Not easy

The cyclist from Carchen leads a powerful team that includes Richie Porte, Sivakov, Jhonatan Narváez, also Ecuadorian, and Castroviejo, from Spain.

The candidates for the pink jersey are numerous, starting with Joao Almeida (UAE Emirates), 23 years old, with two top ten in the Giro, the Colombian Iván Sosa, recent winner of the Vuelta a Asturias and Movistar’s strong man for the general .

In his support the experience of Alajendro Valverde, who will seek a stage win in his farewell to the Giro.

The Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM), recent winner of the Tour of the Alps, and the British Simon Yates (BikeExchange), with pending debts in the Giro, will also seek a podium place.and above all Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López, leader of Astana, supported by veteran champion of the big three Vincenzo Nibali.

The Spanish options go through Mikel Landa, Pello Bilbao and the class coup that Valverde may have. The cyclist from Alava arrives motivated and ready to give, finally, the blow that many fans expect from him, the believers of “landismo”. Bilbao will be an important support point in Bahrain.

EFE