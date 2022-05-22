Giro d’Italia 2022: this will be the stage this Sunday

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
High mountain day with three ports in the second half.
May 21, 2022, 10:55 PM
Alpine “Etapón” in the fifteenth stage of the Giro that takes place this Sunday between Rivarolo Canavese and Cogne with a route of 177 km and 4,030 meters of elevation gain. High mountain day with three ports in the second half.
An appetizer that will give many clues before the third day of rest and before the decisive last week. The stage that runs through the Western Alps offers very long climbs, although without traumatic unevenness.
The route starts from Rivarolo Canavese and the first 90 km do not offer any particular complication. Next, the runners will climb the first port: Pila (1a, 12.2 km at 6.9 percent). After a rapid descent of 12 km comes the ascent to Verrogne (13.9 km at 7.1) and after another 14km descent comes the last getaway to Cogne (22.2km at 4.3 percent), in the Gran Paradiso National Park, now a hundred years old.
More than 46km of the final 80km will all be uphill. All three are over 10km on wide roads in good condition interspersed with numerous hairpin bends. The descents are similar with sections suitable for high speeds.
The last 4 km from the center of the city of Cogne (short cobbled section) to the finish line is around 2.5 incline. The final stretch of 300 meters leads to the finish line.
EFE
