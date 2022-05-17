Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: the general at the start of the second week

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Tour of Italy 2022

Juan Pedro López maintains the ‘pink jersey’.

The ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia represented a shake-up in the general classification of the 105th edition of the ‘corsa rosa’. The winner of day 9, after a vibrant finish between six riders, was the Australian Jai Hindley. This Tuesday, the start of the second week of competition.

This is the general

1. Juan Pedro López 37h 52min 1s.
2. Joao Almeida at 12 seconds.
3. Romain Bardet at 14s.
4. Richard Carapaz at 15 s.
5. Jai Hindley at 20s.
6. Guillaume Martin at 28 sec.
7. Mikel Landa at 29 seconds.
8. Domenico Pozzovivo at 54s.
9. Emanuel Buchmann at 1 min 9 sec.
10. Pello Bilbao at 1 min 22 sec.
19. Ivan Sosa at 5 min 53 s
25. Simon Yates at 11 min 11 sec
31. Santiago Buitrago 16 min 08 sec
56. Harold Tejada at 46 min 50 sec
72. Diego Camargo at 1h 02m 30s
134. Fernando Gaviria at 1h 59min 10s

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: the key stages of the second week of the race)

SPORTS

