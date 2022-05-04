Rome – The Giro d’Italia returns to normal, after two years marked by the pandemic in which the pink race was held but with changes in dates and public restrictions. Everything is ready for departure, set for next Friday 6 May in Hungary, a Budapest.

Expected in 2020 and postponed to 2022 due to Covid, edition number 105 del Giro is reborn on a path of 3,445.6 kilometersto pick up the baton from Egan Bernalwinner in 2021 but absent due to the after-effects of the serious fall last January.

The race will start from Budapest without a real favorite, even if there are several past winners in the start list. From Richard Carapaz to Tom Dumoulin, passing through Vincenzo Nibalithe old guard of cycling is ready to take up the gauntlet of the new generation, with Joao Almeida and Miguel Angel Lopez candidates to be protagonists for the ultimate success.

There are also appeal Simon Yateswho seeks the definitive consecration in a great lap after the success in the Vuelta 2018, and Giulio Ciccone, the true blue hope for a place in the sun in the general classification.

For everyone, the goal is to win the ‘Endless Trophy’ at the Verona Arena on May 29th.

As for the ‘hunters’ of stages, the most awaited man is undoubtedly Mathieu Van der Poel, winner of the last Tour of Flanders. Curiosity for the presence at the start also of Biniam Girmay, who has already rewritten the history of cycling by winning the Ghent-Wevelgem, the first African rider to triumph in a classic. Alejandro Valverde, still competitive despite his 42 years, will also try to make his mark.

Speaking of sprints, however, he sees himself again at the Giro d’Italia after nine years Mark Cavendishwhich aims to retouch the number of victories achieved in the great laps.

Between the fast wheels, they will try to make life difficult for him Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Demare.

The stages

In a race that in recent years has reserved more than a surprise (such as the triumph of Tao Geoghehan Hart in 2020 in front of Jai Jindley and the podium of Damiano Caruso in the last edition) the route is suitable for climbers, with 7 stages for sprinters, two time trials (for a total of 26 km) and 5 high mountain sections, with 5 uphill finishes.

After the first three interlocutory stages on Hungarian soil, the caravan will move to Sicily, where the men in the ranking will compete with the first uphill finish on Etna, followed by a flat stage, between Catania and Messina, on Vincenzo’s home roads. Nibali.

The first week of racing ends with the Isernia-Blockhaus, another testing ground for those who want to win the Giro. Going up Italy, the Giro will also pay homage to the victims of the collapse of the Morandi bridge crossing the new Ponte San Giorgio during the Parma-Genoainsidious fraction.

The stage from Santena to Turin is also challenging, which includes two times the ascent of Superga and three times the Maddalena and Santa Brigida. The last week, as often happens, will however be the decisive one, with the great mountains of the Giro. The queen stage is Salò-Aprica, with the climb of Mortirolo from the less hard side. On Saturday, however, the Dolomite stage between Belluno and Passo Fedaia is scheduled, with the ascent to the San Pellegrino Pass, the Pordoi and the arrival at the foot of the Marmolada. The winner of the pink race will probably come out of here, and if that is still not enough, the final time trial in Verona with arrival inside the Arena will crown the new king of the Giro.

The coverage on tv

Rai will follow the competition with dedicated programming, after having reached an agreement with RCS Sport for the next three years, also celebrating a special birthday: that of the 60th anniversary of the historic broadcast of the “Processo alla Tappa”.

“We all hope that this is the edition of the rebirth – said the Rai CEO, Carlo Fuortes, at the presentation of the schedule in Viale Mazzini -. This sporting event is also a great cultural story of our country in line with the values ​​of the service. I am very happy to be able to continue this story which is a cultural asset that must be protected and valued “.

From the departure of Budapest to the arrival of Verona the daily story of the Giro on TV, coordinated by Franco Bortuzzo and Carlo Bufacchi, will begin three quarters of an hour before the start of each stage with “Waiting for the Giro”, conducted by Tommaso Mecarozzi with Beppe Conti.

At the beginning of the stage, the microphone will pass to the commentary booth where Francesco Pancani will be the commentator, Alessandro Petacchi will explain the technical and tactical details to the public, Giada Borgato will tell the stories and go into the details of each individual athlete and the writer Fabio Genovesi will be the cultural voice of the Giro. On the bike, on the other hand, in the belly of the group, Stefano Rizzato and Marco Saligari. Until 13.59 the broadcast will be on Rai Sport + HD and will be called “Prima direct”, from 14 it will pass on Rai 2 for “Live Giro” and “Arrival Giro”.

At the end of the stage, line to the historic “Processo alla Tappa”, which turns sixty and on this occasion will be led by Alessandro Fabretti.

At his side the confirmed Stefano Garzelli with guests the athletes who are triumphing at every latitude, from Elisa Balsamo to Elisa Longo Borghini, from Marta Bastianelli to Marta Cavalli, from Letizia Paternoster to Tatiana Guderzo: they will alternate, one a day, up to cover the 21 stages.

At the end of the live broadcast on Rai2, RaiPlay enters the field, which in addition to offering the streaming of all the contents relating to the Giro, will also host, every day, the original #laltroprocesso format. At 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”: an hour of summary of the day just ended. The cycling day, curated by the editor-in-chief Filippo Corsini, will also be an integral part of the Rai Radio1 schedule. “At the Giro, we never say goodbye, we find each other again.

It is an indoor event – said the director of Rai Sport, Alessandra De Stefano -. This year, we will bring a different commentary, a four-part commentary. Then there will be the great champions, who will analyze the Giro d’Italia, it’s great news. It will be a very well-sewn pink thread. “” It is important to review the Giro in its entirety – underlined the director of Radio1, Andrea Vianello -. We too, like Radio Rai, will have 4 talented commentators. We will do all the live coverage and after the stage, Fuori Giro will be broadcast. Other contents will be available on RaiPlay Sound “.” This Giro is a great opportunity to restart – said Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sport -. The Giro d’Italia brings 10 million people to the streets, we managed to organize it in the last two years but there was no public element. We are happy to be able to continue the story of this sporting event together with Rai “.

