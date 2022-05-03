Colombian cycling is preparing for the first great challenge of the year: the Giro d’Italia, which starts next Friday in Budapest, Hungary, and, for now, there are five confirmed riders in the country.

Name: Miguel Angel Lopez

Date of birth: February 4, 1994

Age: 28 years old

Team: Astana

Runner Shot: Climber

Main results: Champion Tour of Switzerland 2016 / Champion Milano-Torino 2016 / Retirement Tour of Spain 2016 / 8 Tour of Spain 2017 / 3 Tour of Italy 2018, 3 Tour of Spain, two stages / 7 Tour of Italy 2019 / 5 Tour of Spain 2019 / 6 Tour de France / stage winner in the 2021 Vuelta a España.

2022: 45 Vuelta a Murcia / 21 Tirreno-Adriatico / 27 Tour of the Alps, one stage.

Name: Fernando Gaviria

Date of birth: August 19, 1994

Age: 28 years old

Team: UAE Emirates

Running back shot: packer

Main results: 4 stages in the Giro d’Italia (2017) and two in the Tour de France (2018).

2022: 35 Saudi Tour / 49 Tour of Oman, two stages / Retirement Vuelta a Romandía / 2 in Eschborn-Frankfurt.

Name: Ivan Ramiro Sosa

Date of birth: October 31, 1997

Age: 24 years old

Team: Movistar

Runner Shot: Climber

Main results: 2019, 24 in the Giro d’Italia and 2020, 62 Vuelta a España.

2022: 59 Alcúdia Trophy – Port d’Alcúdia / 11 Pollença Trophy – Port d’Andratx / 24 Tour of Provence / 10 Vuelta a Andalucía / 5 Gran Camiño / 41 Vuelta a Cataluña / Champion Vuelta a Asturias, one stage.

Name: Santiago Buitrago

Date of birth: September 26, 1999

Age: 22 years old

Team: Bahrain

Runner Type: Climber

Main results: 2020, 53 in the Vuelta a España

2022: 2 Saudi Tour, one stage / 37 Tour of Catalonia / 8 Tour of the Alps.

Harold Tejada

Date of birth: April 27, 1997

Age: 25 years

Team: Astana

Runner Type: Climber

Main results: 220, 45 Tour de France and 2021, 36 Giro d’Italia

2022: 12 Vuelta a Andalucía / Tirreno-Adriatico Retreat / 20 Vuelta a Romandía.

