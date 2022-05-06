The Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), the first leader of the Giro d’Italia, described the experience of wearing the pink jersey on his debut as “incredible”, a year after reaching the yellow jersey in the Tour de France, also in its debut.

“It’s incredible, wearing the yellow Tour jersey and now the Giro pink… Now we’ll see what happens in tomorrow’s time trial, where I’ll try to keep it, it will be difficult but I’ll try”said the Alpecin leader at the finish line.

The story of his triumph



In a very close arrival in which he beat the Eritrean Biniam Girmay by centimeters, Van der Poel only felt victorious when he crossed the finish line.

“We were evenly matched and I saw myself as the winner on the line. In the end it was difficult to pick off the sprinters, who also had it complicated on the climb. I knew it was a good opportunity, I suffered a lot, but I got it”, he commented.

Van der Poel, who achieved his second victory in a major stage after the first achieved in the 2021 Tour, he was in the fight at the right time, although he also struggled.

“I knew positioning would be the key to winning today. It was a bit tough, I got locked out a couple of times on the final climb and then I had a hard time catching the rivals who were ahead. I’m very happy,” he concluded.

