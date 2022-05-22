The Giro d’Italia has a key day this Sunday in the fight for the general classification, as it ends on top, in the section between Rivarolo Canavese and Cogne, of 177 kilometers.

The fraction began very nervous, it is a stage for the escape, so that the runners and teams that have not had a leading role, that have not been able to win, have that option.

The escape was present and it was very big: 27 runners escaped, among them, Colombians Iván Sosa (Movistar), Harold Tejada (Astana) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain).



Carapaz had a fall, a strong entanglement from which he emerged unscathed.

Others who were in that getaway were Bauke Mollema, Mathieu van der Poel, David de la Cruz, Hugh Carthy, Antonio Pedrero, Nico Denz, Rui Costa, Davide Formolo, among the most important.

The lot, commanded by the Ineos team, which has the leader of the race, Richard Carapaz, he was unperturbed and ‘gave permission’ to the group ahead.

And 59 km from the finish line, the pointers are Van der Poel, Koen Bouwman and Martin Tusveld, who have been 44 s over the chasing lot and 5 min 07 s over Carapaz.



Buitrago, Pedrero and Ciccone connected the three pointers. 48 km to the finish line and difference of 6 min 03 s.

Hurt by that move was Van der Peol, who lost the wheel. 47 km from the finish and the difference between the leaders and the leading group is 5 min 53 sec.

Carthy gets to the top. Escapees have been 5 min 36 s over the Carapaz lot and 40 km from the finish line.

The pointers go down and are about to start the final climb. Buitrago, with the option of winning the stage.

Buitrago, Carthy, Pedrero, Martijn Tusveld, Ciccone and Costa they are the members of the leading batch. Pedro stays. They are already climbing to the final prize mountain. Leading batch at 4 min 34 sec.