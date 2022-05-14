The eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia takes place this Saturday with arrival and finish in Naples, over an urban route of 153 kilometers.

Starting from Naples, the platoon will arrive in Bacoli, where he will make a complicated circuit of 19 kilometers to Monte di Procida, which will be given four laps.

It may interest you: (Andrés Arévalo: heartbreaking story of the DT in the Vuelta de la Juventud)

At the end of the last lap, the peloton will head back to Naples to finish the stage on Via Caracciolo, facing the sea.

The stage began moving, in search of the escape, which occurred later in the game, with a giant group, because it was a day for that, for the long getaway.

The batch did not leave much room and went for the escapees. This Saturday the stage was nervous, It was necessary to avoid falls and others, because on Sunday the second arrival in the high mountains will be presented in the Giro.

This circuit in Naples serves to accommodate packers wellso that the fastest of the competition ‘rest’ as much as possible for the end of the fraction.

There is a large group ahead and in it there are cyclists like the Colombian Harold Tejada, but also Mathieu van der Poel, the first leader of the competition, Guillaume Martin, Diego Ulissi, who have names.

In that group ahead are 21 riders and the lot of the leader, Juan Pedro López, comes to 2 minutes, 09 seconds.

They make up that big escape group Fabio Felline, Wout Poels, Davide Gabburo, Simone Ravanelli, Edoardo Zardini, Mirco Maestri, Samuele Rivi, Biniam Girmay, Thomas de Gentd, Sylvain Moniquet, Harm Vanhoucke.