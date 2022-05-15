About to reach the halfway point of the 105 Giro d’Italia, the ninth stage will take the peloton from Isernia to the top of the Blockhaus in the heart of the Apennines and in which the cyclists will have to overcome the 191-kilometre route, a total of 5,000 meters of unevenness in a day that should clarify the general classification.

After the finish on Etna, in the fourth stage, which served the Spanish Juan Pedro López (Trek Segafredo) to dress in pink, the final ascent to the Blockhaus, with 13.7 kilometers

of ascent at 8.5% on average and at least five kilometers above 10%, it will be where the main favorites will have to test themselves and their rivals.

The Blockhaus presents itself as a good opportunity, as happened on Etna, to knock out some of those who started in Budapest with the vitola of favorites for the final pink jersey. Prior to the Blockhaus, the peloton will travel through four other ports, the last of which is first category, the Passo Lanciano with 10.5 kilometers at 7.4%.

The start of the stage will be very demanding and in front of the first ramps of the rediscovered Valico del Macerone, which will be followed, practically without rest, by the

Rionero Sannitico and then Roccaraso, with only 38 kilometers covered. A long undulating section in a slight descent will take the peloton to the foot of Passo Lanciano, along the Pretoro slope, which will be chained with the final ascent to the Blockhaus.

The final 13 kilometers are all uphill on a narrow road with numerous hairpin bends. For almost 10 km the slope remains above 9% with peaks of up to 14%.

Spaniard Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) arrives at this stage, leading the general classification for the fourth consecutive day, ahead of German Lennard Känma, 38 seconds behind. Third is the Estonian Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché) at 58, fourth the British Simon Yates at 1:42 and fifth the Belgian Mauri Vansevenant at 1:47.

This will be the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2022.

start the race

7:20 am: Nine runners, Eduardo Sepúlveda (Argentina) and Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador), among them, lead with almost five minutes ahead of the peloton.

