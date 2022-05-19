Thursday, May 19, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: live, follow the minute by minute of stage 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
Italy spin

Italy spin.

The journey takes place over 204 kilometers, with three mountain passes.

Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia is at stake and it will be played between Parma and Genoa, over 204 kilometres, with three mountain prizes, all in the third category, a day for the escape.

David de la Cruz, Jorge Aracas and Lawson Cradock They made a hole in the first kilometers, but were neuralized.

Leo Fernández will seek to convince 'Diente' López to sign for Toluca

