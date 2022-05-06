Giro d’Italia 2022: know the 21 stages

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Italy spin.
The race starts this Friday in Hungary.
May 05, 2022, 10:45 PM
The edition of the Giro d’Italia 105 will have 3,445.6 kilometers of route, between May 6 and 29.
stage by stage
6 Friday Stage 1 BUDAPEST – VISEGRAD 195
7 Saturday 2nd stage BUDAPEST – BUDAPEST – Tissot CRI 9.2
8 Sunday 3rd stage KAPOSVÁR – BALATONFÜRED 201
10 Tuesday 4th stage AVOLA – ETNA (Rif. Sapienza) 172
111 Wednesday 5th stage CATANIA – MESSINA 174
12 Thursday 6th stage PALMI – SCALEA (Riviera dei Cedri) 192
13 Friday 7th stage DIAMOND – POTENZA 196
14 Saturday 8th stage NAPOLI – NAPOLI (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura) 153
15 Sunday 9th stage ISERNIA – BLOCKHAUS 191
17 Tuesday 10th stage PESCARA – JESI 196
18 Wednesday 11th stage SANTARCANGELO DI R. – REGGIO EMILIA 203
19 Thursday 12th stage PARMA – GENOA 204
20 Friday 13th stage SANREMO – CUNEO 150
21 Saturday 14th stage SANTENA – TORINO 157
22 Sunday 15th stage RIVAROLO CANAVESE – COGNE 178
24 Tuesday 16th stage SALÒ – APRICA (Sforzato Wine Stage) 202
25 Wednesday 17th stage PONTE DI LEGNO – LAVARONE 168
26 Thursday 18th stage BORGO VALSUGANA – TREVISO 151
27 Friday 19th stage MARANO LAGUNARE – SANTUARIO DI CASTELMONTE 177
28 Saturday 20th stage BELLUNO – MARMOLADA (Passo Fedaia) 168
29 Sunday 21st stage VERONA (Chronometro delle Colline Veronesi) – Tissot CRI 17.4
Sports
May 05, 2022, 10:45 PM
