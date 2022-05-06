Friday, May 6, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: know the 21 stages

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
in Sports
Italy spin

Italy spin.

The race starts this Friday in Hungary.

The edition of the Giro d’Italia 105 will have 3,445.6 kilometers of route, between May 6 and 29.

stage by stage

6 Friday Stage 1 BUDAPEST – VISEGRAD 195
7 Saturday 2nd stage BUDAPEST – BUDAPEST – Tissot CRI 9.2
8 Sunday 3rd stage KAPOSVÁR – BALATONFÜRED 201
10 Tuesday 4th stage AVOLA – ETNA (Rif. Sapienza) 172
111 Wednesday 5th stage CATANIA – MESSINA 174
12 Thursday 6th stage PALMI – SCALEA (Riviera dei Cedri) 192
13 Friday 7th stage DIAMOND – POTENZA 196
14 Saturday 8th stage NAPOLI – NAPOLI (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura) 153
15 Sunday 9th stage ISERNIA – BLOCKHAUS 191
17 Tuesday 10th stage PESCARA – JESI 196
18 Wednesday 11th stage SANTARCANGELO DI R. – REGGIO EMILIA 203
19 Thursday 12th stage PARMA – GENOA 204
20 Friday 13th stage SANREMO – CUNEO 150
21 Saturday 14th stage SANTENA – TORINO 157
22 Sunday 15th stage RIVAROLO CANAVESE – COGNE 178
24 Tuesday 16th stage SALÒ – APRICA (Sforzato Wine Stage) 202
25 Wednesday 17th stage PONTE DI LEGNO – LAVARONE 168
26 Thursday 18th stage BORGO VALSUGANA – TREVISO 151
27 Friday 19th stage MARANO LAGUNARE – SANTUARIO DI CASTELMONTE 177
28 Saturday 20th stage BELLUNO – MARMOLADA (Passo Fedaia) 168
29 Sunday 21st stage VERONA (Chronometro delle Colline Veronesi) – Tissot CRI 17.4

Sports

