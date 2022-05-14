Sunday, May 15, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: Harold Tejada, the man of the day in stage 8

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in Sports
Harold Tejada

Harold Tejada.

This Saturday’s stage was carried out over 153 kilometers.

Thomas de Gendt won the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia, which started and finished in Naples, in which the Colombian Harold Tejada was the protagonist and Juan Pedro López kept the lead.

