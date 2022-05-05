The Giro d’Italia starts this Friday from Budapest, Hungary, with a section of 195 kilometers and will end on May 29 in Verona, with a time trial of 17.5 km.

The competition has key data in its history and for this edition, which we review here.

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: the Colombian cyclists who will compete in the race)

Colombia, protagonist

Colombia will take part in this season’s test with six cyclists: Fernando Gaviria, Miguel López, Harold Tejada, Diego Camargo, Santiago Buitrago and Iván Sosa.

The country’s cycling has won 31 stages, the first was obtained by Martín Emilio Rodríguez, in 1973, and the last, by Egan Bernal, last year.

Bernal, who won the competition in 2021, and Nairo Quintana, who did it in 2014, have been the only two cyclists in the country to have obtained the final victory in the Giro.

Two riders from the country have twice won the modality of the mountain awards. José Jaime González did it in 1997 and 1999 and Fredy González he adjusted his wins in 2001 and 2003.

Italy, with 69 titles, is the country that has won the competition the most. And the ones who have obtained the most victories in the general classification have been Eddy Merckx, Fausto Coppi and Alfredo Binda, with five victories.

Italy, too, has been the country with the most stage wins: 1,278.

Sports