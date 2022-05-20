Thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, Sanremo-Cuneo of 150 km, Arnaud Demare of the Groupama team wins once again in the sprint, his trademark. The Frenchman beats Phil Bauhaus and Mark Cavendish respectively in a spectacular sprint after the long chase of the group towards the head of the race, resumed 600 meters from the finish.

The escape of the day – then thwarted by the arrival of the big group – is four, initially five cyclists to take the initiative a few km after the start: Nicolas Prodhomme (Ag2r La Mondiale), Julius van den Berg (Ef Education-EasyPost) Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) with Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper Androni) who is detached at less than 100 km.

Nothing changes in the general classification. Juan Pedro Lopez Perez retains the Maglia Rosa, followed by Richard Carapaz and Joao Almeida in the top three. The advantage of the Spaniard over the Ecuadorian champion is 12 seconds.