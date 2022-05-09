The cycling squad that makes up the Giro d’Italia will take advantage of the first rest day to set course from Hungary to Sicily, where the fourth stage will be held on Tuesday with the demanding ascent to Etna.

That will be the first of the two stages of the Giro 2022 that Sicily will host, which will also host on Wednesday the 11th a day starting in Catania and finishing in Messina, ideal for sprinters.

Victory of Chavez



The first three stages of the Giro have been held in Hungary and after them the leader

of the general classification is the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), with 11 seconds ahead of the British Simon Yates (BikeExchange).

Colombian cycling has been the protagonist of this arrival. On Etna it has already been won, so it would not be unusual for this Tuesday to be celebrated again, well, at least there is the opportunity.

That triumph was the number 27 of the country’s cycling in the Giro. The protagonist was Esteban Chaves, who crossed ‘hand in hand’ with his teammate at Mitchelton Scott at the time, Simon Yates, who is the best placed of the favorites in the 2022 edition.

Chaves and Yates staged a sensational climb up the volcano, which ended with a full day for the squad in which both were.

Chaves won the stage, placed third overall and Yates put on the pink leader’s jersey, the same one that they defended for 14 more days, so the first week was sensational for them.

Nevertheless, the end of the Giro was not the best, Chaves finished in 72nd place, more than three hours behind the champion, Chris Froome, while Yates did not finish.

