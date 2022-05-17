Giro d’Italia 2022: classifications, after stage 10

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Juan Pedro LÃ³pez is the leader of the Giro d’Italia.
Maurizio Brambatti. Eph
Juan Pedro López is the leader of the Giro d’Italia.
The day on Tuesday was carried out on 196 kilometers.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 17, 2022, 11:17 AM
Biniam Girmay won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, which took place between Pescara and Jesi, over 196 kilometers, in which the Spaniard, Juan Pedro López, successfully defended the lead.
It may interest you: (Fernando Gaviria: is the gunpowder wet in the Giro d’Italia?, analysis)
Classifications
Stage
1 Biniam Girmay 4hrs 32mins 07s
2. Mathieu van der Poel mt
3. Vincenzo Albanese mt
4. Wilco Kalderman mt
5. Richard Carapaz mt
6. Koen Bowman mt
7. Romain Bardet mt
8. Pello Bilbao mt
9. Joao Almeida mt
10.Mauro Schmid mt
57. Ivan Sosa at 1 min 02 s
70. Santiago Buitrago mt
71. Fernando Gaviria mt
110. Harold Tejada at 5 min 08 sec
General
1. Juan Pedro Lopez 42hrs 24mins 08s
2. Joao Almeida at 12 seconds.
3. Romain Bardet at 14s.
4. Richard Carapaz at 15 s.
5. Jai Hindley at 20s.
6. Guillaume Martin at 28 sec.
7. Mikel Landa at 29 seconds.
8. Domenico Pozzovivo at 54s.
9. Emanuel Buchmann at 1 min 9 sec.
10. Pello Bilbao at 1 min 22 sec.
17. Ivan Sosa at 6 min 55 s
25. Simon Yates at 11 min 11 sec
30. Santiago Buitrago 17 min 10 sec
59. Harold Tejada at 51 min 58 sec
83. Diego Camargo at 1h 20min 38s
125. Fernando Gaviria at 2 h 00 min 12 s
It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: Biniam Girmay wins the tenth stage, great triumph)
Sports
May 17, 2022, 11:17 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Giro #dItalia #classifications #stage
Leave a Reply