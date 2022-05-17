Giro d’Italia 2022: classifications, after stage 10

Biniam Girmay won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, which took place between Pescara and Jesi, over 196 kilometers, in which the Spaniard, Juan Pedro López, successfully defended the lead.

Classifications

Stage

1 Biniam Girmay 4hrs 32mins 07s

2. Mathieu van der Poel mt

3. Vincenzo Albanese mt

4. Wilco Kalderman mt

5. Richard Carapaz mt

6. Koen Bowman mt

7. Romain Bardet mt

8. Pello Bilbao mt

9. Joao Almeida mt

10.Mauro Schmid mt

57. Ivan Sosa at 1 min 02 s

70. Santiago Buitrago mt

71. Fernando Gaviria mt

110. Harold Tejada at 5 min 08 sec

General

1. Juan Pedro Lopez 42hrs 24mins 08s

2. Joao Almeida at 12 seconds.

3. Romain Bardet at 14s.

4. Richard Carapaz at 15 s.

5. Jai Hindley at 20s.

6. Guillaume Martin at 28 sec.

7. Mikel Landa at 29 seconds.

8. Domenico Pozzovivo at 54s.

9. Emanuel Buchmann at 1 min 9 sec.

10. Pello Bilbao at 1 min 22 sec.

17. Ivan Sosa at 6 min 55 s

25. Simon Yates at 11 min 11 sec

30. Santiago Buitrago 17 min 10 sec

59. Harold Tejada at 51 min 58 sec

83. Diego Camargo at 1h 20min 38s

125. Fernando Gaviria at 2 h 00 min 12 s

