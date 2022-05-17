Wednesday, May 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Giro d’Italia 2022: classifications, after stage 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Juan Pedro Lopez

Juan Pedro LÃ³pez is the leader of the Giro d’Italia.

Photo:

Maurizio Brambatti. Eph

Juan Pedro López is the leader of the Giro d’Italia.

The day on Tuesday was carried out on 196 kilometers.

Biniam Girmay won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, which took place between Pescara and Jesi, over 196 kilometers, in which the Spaniard, Juan Pedro López, successfully defended the lead.

See also  Colombia was the fifth country with the most transferred soccer players in 2021

It may interest you: (Fernando Gaviria: is the gunpowder wet in the Giro d’Italia?, analysis)

Classifications

Stage
1 Biniam Girmay 4hrs 32mins 07s
2. Mathieu van der Poel mt
3. Vincenzo Albanese mt
4. Wilco Kalderman mt
5. Richard Carapaz mt
6. Koen Bowman mt
7. Romain Bardet mt
8. Pello Bilbao mt
9. Joao Almeida mt
10.Mauro Schmid mt
57. Ivan Sosa at 1 min 02 s
70. Santiago Buitrago mt
71. Fernando Gaviria mt
110. Harold Tejada at 5 min 08 sec

General
1. Juan Pedro Lopez 42hrs 24mins 08s
2. Joao Almeida at 12 seconds.
3. Romain Bardet at 14s.
4. Richard Carapaz at 15 s.
5. Jai Hindley at 20s.
6. Guillaume Martin at 28 sec.
7. Mikel Landa at 29 seconds.
8. Domenico Pozzovivo at 54s.
9. Emanuel Buchmann at 1 min 9 sec.
10. Pello Bilbao at 1 min 22 sec.
17. Ivan Sosa at 6 min 55 s
25. Simon Yates at 11 min 11 sec
30. Santiago Buitrago 17 min 10 sec
59. Harold Tejada at 51 min 58 sec
83. Diego Camargo at 1h 20min 38s
125. Fernando Gaviria at 2 h 00 min 12 s

See also  Leclerc curse: Charles on the wall at the Monaco Historique

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: Biniam Girmay wins the tenth stage, great triumph)

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Giro #dItalia #classifications #stage

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Urban planning A new bridge is planned for the worst traffic jam in Jätkäsaari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.