Santiago Buitrago wins the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia, the 168 km long Ponte di Legno-Lavarone. The Colombian from Bahrain Victorious wins alone with a 35 “advantage over the Dutch Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma). The Ecuadorian of Ineos Richard Carapaz remains in the pink jersey. Tomorrow 18th fraction, starting from Borgo Valsugana and finishing in Treviso after 156 km.