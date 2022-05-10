Giro d’Italia 2022: bittersweet day for Colombian cyclists

The German cyclist Lennard Kõmna (Bora) won this Tuesday in the 4th stage of the

Giro d’Italia, with finish at the top of the Etna volcano (Sicily, south), ahead of the Spanish Juan Pedro López (Trek), the new leader of the race. With the finish line at 1,892 meters of altitude, Kõmna overtook López in the sprint, his last teammate in a breakaway that took place far from the finish.

This is how it went for the Colombians

The bad news for Colombia was the retirement of Miguel Ángel Lópezdue to a hip injury, as confirmed by Astana.

López was the great Colombian letter but he had to say goodbye prematurely from the competition.

For their part, the other Colombians, Iván Sosa and Santiago Buitrago they had a good performance, arriving in the main group. Sosa was 19, and Buitrago, 20, at 2:37. While Harold Tejada was placed 36, at 4:52.

In the general classification, Buitrago is in 15th place, at 2:18, being the best Colombian in the race. Sosa is 22, at 3:05.

