Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Giro d’Italia 2022: bittersweet day for Colombian cyclists

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Santiago Buitrago

Santiago Buitrago

Photo:

@BahrainMcLaren @bettiniPhoto

Miguel Ángel López withdrew from the race due to injury.

The German cyclist Lennard Kõmna (Bora) won this Tuesday in the 4th stage of the
Giro d’Italia, with finish at the top of the Etna volcano (Sicily, south), ahead of the Spanish Juan Pedro López (Trek), the new leader of the race. With the finish line at 1,892 meters of altitude, Kõmna overtook López in the sprint, his last teammate in a breakaway that took place far from the finish.

See also  Giro d'Italia 2022 LIVE, follow the second stage, the time trial

This is how it went for the Colombians

The bad news for Colombia was the retirement of Miguel Ángel Lópezdue to a hip injury, as confirmed by Astana.

López was the great Colombian letter but he had to say goodbye prematurely from the competition.

For their part, the other Colombians, Iván Sosa and Santiago Buitrago they had a good performance, arriving in the main group. Sosa was 19, and Buitrago, 20, at 2:37. While Harold Tejada was placed 36, at 4:52.

In the general classification, Buitrago is in 15th place, at 2:18, being the best Colombian in the race. Sosa is 22, at 3:05.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Giro #dItalia #bittersweet #day #Colombian #cyclists

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rayados would lose one of his "jewels" and go to Chivas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.