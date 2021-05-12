The fifth stage of the Giro will not leave the Emilia-Romagna region, with 175 kilometers between Modena and Cattolica, and will also offer a totally flat route, conducive to sprinters looking for the second chance of victory. Tim won the first Merlier, who leads the points classification with 50, by 38 by Elia Viviani, 35 by Giacomo Nizzolo and 29 by Peter Sagan. The four, plus Dylan Groenewegen, Fernando Gaviria and Caleb Ewan, appear in all the pools to raise their arms today in the town bathed by the Adriatic.

Before reaching Cattolica, the The peloton will pass through two mythical places of motorcycling: Borgo Panigale, known for the Ducati factory and its museum, and Ímola, which houses the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Autodrome. Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello is also not far from the exit. A racing car lover, Groenewegen, appeared on the pages of De Telegraaf regretful of his dispute with Fabio Jakobsen and enthusiastic about going back to seek a victory: “I want Fabio to know that I feel everything that happens around us. And that’s why I intend to leave it behind to focus on hunting for a win in this Giro ”.