Pat Lefevere, Deceuninck manager, has walked around the Giro these days like a peacock. The same boasts of his young prodigy, Remco Evenepoel, who sentences such valuable pieces as Joao Almeida or Sam Bennett. While he considers the Belgian “a champion”, he opened the exit door for Portuguese and Irish: “Neither of us will continue in 2022 with us.” Of course, Lefevere also publicly states that “the team’s option for the general is Almeida.” Maybe he wants to take the pressure off Evenepoel.

At 66, the Deceuninck skipper speaks bluntly: “Tying Remco until 2026 means securing the present and future of cycling. I don’t know if it will achieve the successes of Eddy Merckx, but it is certainly destined to mark an era. Not like the new Merckx, but like Evenepoel.”. In his debut in a large, in his first competition since his pelvic fracture in Lombardy 2020, the 21-year-old flamenco opts for a low profile: “I come to learn and help Almeida, who finished fourth in 2020 and was the leader for 14 days.” However, his actions contradict him, such as trying to scratch bonuses from the second stage.

Facing the first contact with the mountain, with the 4.3 kilometers at 9.9% of the Colle Passerino before today’s finish line in Sestola, Lefevere is confident of the “good performance” of his two tricks: “Almeida and Evenepoel prepared conscience their participation in the Giro, I think that none will suffer to rub shoulders with the best. However, we will see how Remco evolves in his first three-week test, after a rehabilitation as demanding as the one he carried out to recover from his injuries in Lombardy. “20” behind Filippo Ganna, both are opting for pink.

Almeida (sanctioned with 500 Swiss francs for littering, the second he will receive a penalty of one minute), who is placed in the Bora in the rush of the peloton (like Bennett), does not assume the stripes of the Deceuninck, knowing that he shares alignment with Evenepoel and that on top of that he will leave: “The road will decide the place of each one, and either of the two will be at the disposal of the other when the situation requires it.” Climbers, such as Mikel Landa, Egan Bernal, Simon Yates, Hugh Carthy or Marc Soler, eagerly await the arrival of the first test: “After a difficult start like the time trial in Turin, a favorable terrain begins in which we will try to make a difference.”