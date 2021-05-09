Peter Sagan discovered the Giro in 2020. At age 30 he completed his collection of triumphs in the big three with an exhibition at Tortoreto. In his second participation he wants his second target. And the three levels on the way to Canale allow his team, Bora, to toughen up the race to eliminate sprinters: “I want to get my second victory at the Giro, and I think this day presents a magnificent opportunity, since it is not a totally flat day. So pure sprinters have no advantage. “

Tim Merlier, winner in Novara, carries the cyclamen jersey points with 50 in the bag. Giacomo Nizzolo, with 35; Elia Viviani, with 30; Dylan Groenewegen, 18; and the Slovak, with 17, already warned in the press conferences prior to the start of the competition that they would like to fight to win the secondary classification. We will see how far they can go, because except for a domain similar to that of Arnaud Démare in 2020, climbers and cyclists who aspire to the title also usually take the first positions of this general.