Dylan Groenewegen had not competed since August 5, 2020, when he caused the serious fall of Fabio Jakobsen on the first stage of the Tour of Poland. There he fractured his right clavicle, was disqualified for his action and the International Cycling Union imposed a nine-month sanction on him for reckless behavior and jeopardizing the integrity of Jakobsen, who suffered facial and thoracic injuries and was in an induced coma. Groenewegen Today, in Novara, he will have his first opportunity to compete in a sprint again. And he will face it without having yet solved the problems it caused.

The Dutchman from the Jumbo revealed at the press conference prior to the Giro that he met with his compatriot and their respective legal teams to reach an unofficial agreement, as Jakobsen took him to court. That indiscretion upset the applicant, who is still far from his best version and has not been involved in the massive arrivals from Turkey or the Algarve, the races of his return: personal apology ”. Groenewegen considers the matter settled since he publicly apologized the day after the accident: “I immediately regretted my actions.” Meanwhile, his colleagues are suspicious of him. Caleb Ewan, Fernando Gaviria, Peter Sagan, Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani will be your rivals on the first flyby of the 104th Giro. “I hope I have learned something about correct behavior and the consequences of acting badly during these months of punishment,” they assure AS from the peloton.