After the touchdown of 1.6 km on the ascent to Campo Felice, the sterrato returns with 35 kilometers divided into four sectors. The white roads can become the decisive first day of the Giro. In 2010, on a similar day with the finish in Montalcino, Evans achieved victory and Vinokourov wore pink in a muddy area. Weather forecasts speak of cloudy skies and probability of rain. Egan Bernal, pink jersey, ex-biker and winner at Campo Felice, is clear about it: “You may not win the race, but you will lose if you make mistakes or suffer a bad afternoon.”.

The second classified, Remco Evenepoel, 14 seconds behind the Colombian, hopes to pass with good marks the test of the second week of competition for the first time in his career: “I make my debut in a big one, and for the moment my performance is impressive. I’m not saying this in a presumptuous way, but because three months ago I didn’t even start riding my bike after my pelvic fracture in Lombardy in August 2020. “

The Belgian explains that, like Bernal after leaving the Tour last year with back problems, “Having fun is key”: “Without pressure, it is better to shoot.” Of course, seeing himself second after ten stages leads him to look at the podium in Milan: “I must not give too much in the face of the last time.” The rest of the favorites want to survive the gravel sections, two uphill to Lume Spento, third.

As confirmed to AS sources of the organization, the bubble of the Italian round remains healthy and intact, and there will be no casualties among the riders before leaving Perugia (Except for novelty in last minute morning checks). Antigen analysis and 600 PCR were performed to ensure that no one had caught the virus.