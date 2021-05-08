The Giro d’Italia returns to action in the shortest time span in its history between two editions, as the race ended in 2020 at the end of October as a result of the pandemic. This year, the 104th edition of the Corsa Rosa (May 8 to 30) promises strong emotions with a varied route, but where the high mountain stands out above the rest with end of stage like the mythical Zoncolan.

Route

Tour of the Giro d’Italia 2021.

The tour will consist of 3,479 km and a cumulative positive elevation gain of 47,000 meters, divided into 21 stages. The Grande Partenza will be in Torino, with a short and explosive individual time trial, while the traditional arrival in Milan will also be a fight against the clock that may decide the winner of this edition.

Stage 1: CRI (8.6 km), May 8

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 1.

The Corsa Rosa will start with a time trial through the streets of Turin. The route does not offer excessive difficulties, being a completely flat route. It will not be of much use for the general classification, but it will serve to establish the first differences between the favorites.

Stage 2: flat (179 km), May 9

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 2.

The first day online will be a flat stage, of 179 km, starting in Stupigini and finishing in Novara. There will only be a 4th category mountainous difficulty in the middle of the day, so the finish should be resolved in a massive sprint.

Stage 3: mid-mountain (190 km), May 10

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 3.

Stage 3 will already be more difficult for runners. A day in the middle of the mountain, with three passes almost chained together in the final section and a final non-scoring slope at 15 km from the finish line. The last 80 km are ideal for the skirmishes of adventurous runners who want to surprise the favorites by the general, between whom there should not be great differences.

Stage 4: mid-mountain (187 km), May 11

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 4.

The fourth stage will have a profile very similar to that of the previous day, but the route will pass through areas of much higher altitude. After a constant up and down from the middle of the stage, the victory will be decided in the last pass, the Colle Passerino (2nd category). They are little more than 4 km uphill, but the first significant differences between the favorites of the general can be established.

Stage 5: flat (177 km), May 12

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 5.

After two intense days, a new flat stage, without any elevation in sight in the 177 km that separate the start in Modena from the finish in Cattolica. The sprinters will be the ones who play the victory at the end of the day, where the fans cannot be ruled out depending on the wind along such a flat track.

Stage 6: mid-mountain (167 km), May 13

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 6.

First stage of real importance in this Giro, with the first high finish of this edition. Two ports will be promoted halfway through almost chained, which will serve for the runners to arrive punished at the decisive point. That will be the Colle San Marco (2nd category), which will lead the race to its end at Ascoli Piceno. It does not consist of too hard ramps, but its more than 15 km of ascent reserve the triumph for the great climbers.

Stage 7: flat (181 km), May 14

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 7.

Flat stage, with a single 4th category port, but with a tricky finish. Explosive runners will be able to argue the victory with pure sprinters thanks to the fact that in the last 3 km there is a climb of about 200 meters with slopes of around 10-12%.

Stage 8: mid-mountain (170 km), May 15

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 7.

Journey through the Apennines characterized by a single very long climb in the equator of the event and by a demanding finish. This final climb will be 3 km, the first two with slopes always around 10% with some higher peaks. The section just before the finish line is tackled more smoothly.

Stage 9: mountain (158 km), May 16

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 9

A very demanding stage again through the Apennines totally with numerous climbs, four of them scoring, but always with a slightly ascending terrain. Arriving at the finish line, on a slope, has very complex sections … and the runners will carry the load on their legs from an intense day. There will be a gravel stretch, the famous esterrate, followed by 14% slopes.

Stage 10: flat (139 km), May 17

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 10

A short and undulating stage with a perfectly flat finish on a priori day for sprinters. There will be a fourth category ascent in the second half of the route. The arrival at the finish line will be on wide and comfortable roads for the peloton, but they will have to watch the entrance to Foligno, since there are a series of roundabouts and islets.

Stage 11: mid-mountain (162 km), May 19

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 11

It is a very demanding stage due to its altitude, with almost 2,500 meters of unevenness, and for the four sectors of land, which will be a total of 35 km in the last 70. The arrival will be downhill after ascending a third category port … which begins just at the end of the last esterrate sector. The favorites to the general must be very attentive at all times during this day.

Stage 12: mid-mountain (212 km), May 20

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 12

Very demanding day, again, in the Apennines. Mount Morello (with slopes greater than 15%), Passo della Consuma (with an average of around 6%), Passo della Calla (with an average of around 5%) and, finally, Passo del Carnaio , with some very demanding sections and slopes of up to 14%, will be the great demands of the day. The finish line will be after a very technical descent.

Stage 13: flat (198 km), May 21

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 13.

Absolutely flat stage that runs entirely on the roads of the plains of Ferrara, Polesine and Mantua. The last kilometers will be within the city of Verona, and will have to pass several roundabouts on very wide and straight roads. Sprinters’ teams will have to take control in these decisive moments.

Stage 14: mountain (205 km), May 22

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 14

One of the highlights of this Giro. Three ascents, but everything will be decided on the last one, the fearsome Mount Zoncolan. It is a day divided into two parts: the first 130 km are practically flat, although always on a slight ascent to the foot of the Monte Rest ascent, characterized by numerous hairpin bends and narrow roads. Then, uphill terrain with a famous ascent that can also be divided into two phases: the first of about 11 km with a wide road with sharp curves and slopes of around 7-8% and the last 3 km that are very demanding.

Stage 15: mid-mountain (147 km), May 23

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 15

Short stage characterized by a cross-border circuit (Italy / Slovenia) of about 40 km. There will be three ascents, all of them fourth category. The last 5 km are partly in Slovenia and partly in Italy. After Piazza Europa on the way to Gorizia there is a climb of approximately one km with slopes of up to 14%, followed by a demanding descent that leads back to Italy. In the last kilometer there is a short stretch of cobblestones.

Stage 16: mountain (212 km), May 24

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 16

Dolomitic stage with more than 5500 m of unevenness. There will be three first-class ports and a special Coppi summit, all of them characterized by their length. Shortly after starting the runners will find the first body, so the race can be selected from the first hour. The next three ports will be almost chained: crown, descent and up again. After the last ascent, rapid descent towards Cortina to reach the finish line.

Stage 17: mountain (193 km), May 26

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 17

High mountain stage with a first part totally downhill and an uphill finish. The route runs in sequence through Val di Fassa, Val di Fiemme and the Pinè plateau. The final climb is about 11 km. The first 9.5 km are practically always above 10% with prolonged peaks around 15% (maximum 17/18%). After the last hairpin bends, you enter the Passo Fittanze plateau, where the slopes soften until you reach the finish line.

Stage 18: flat (231 km), May 27

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 18

A little respite for the legs after several intense days … but at this stage of the race, fatigue will make an appearance. Stage that crosses the Po valley from north to south. The roads are straight and generally wide. The numerous crossroads of the city stand out, with its set of roundabouts, islets and urban furniture. The only roughness are some ups and downs concentrated in the last 30 km.

Stage 19: montana (176 km), May 28

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 19

Mountain stage with climbs interspersed with long stretches on the flat. They will be after hard ascents, one of the second and two of the first, highlighting the last one, which is the arrival. This ascent, of 10 km with slopes always around 9/10% and peaks of 14%, will be on a fairly wide road characterized by numerous hairpin bends.

Stage 20: mountain (164 km), May 29

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 20

Final mountain fireworks. Alpine stage with invasion in Switzerland. After the start, once in Switzerland, it faces the endless Passo de San Bernardino (24 km) with a drop of more than 2000 m and after the descent another pass of more than 2000: the Passo dello Spluga (Splügenpass). Challenging descent (with some tunnels) to Campodolcino where the final climb begins, with maximums of 13% in the decisive section. The last high finish of the race.

Stage 21: time trial (30, 3 km) May 30

Giro d’Italia 2021: profile of stage 21

Time trial stage starting in the center of Senago. The route follows wide and mainly straight roads until Sesto San Giovanni. From here, you almost always advance in a straight line until the last two km they lead, to the finish line in Piazza Duomo in Milan, where the winner of the 2021 Giro d’Italia will wear pink.