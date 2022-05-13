Giro d’Italia 2021: live, minute by minute of stage 7

The Giro d’Italia celebrates its seventh fraction this Friday, which takes place between Diamante and Potenza, about 196 kilometers, in which mountain passes predominate.

The day is a preamble for what is to come on Sunday, the second arrival in the high mountains. The stage has four scoring ports steps, which move the race.

The leader, Juan Pedro López, goes out to mark his rivals, such as Lennard Kamna and Pavel Sivakov, who are trying to leave the main lot, which is nearby.