The Giro d’Italia celebrates its seventh fraction this Friday, which takes place between Diamante and Potenza, about 196 kilometers, in which mountain passes predominate.

The day is a preamble for what is to come on Sunday, the second arrival in the high mountains. The stage has four scoring ports steps, which move the race.

The leader, Juan Pedro López, goes out to mark his rivals, such as Lennard Kamna and Pavel Sivakov, who are trying to leave the main lot, which is nearby.

Very busy day. Leading the way are Wout Poels, David Villella, Koen Bouwman, Davide Formolo and further back, in pursuit, come Bauke Mollema, Tom Dumoulin and the Colombian, Diego Camargo.

A good group is formed at the front, after reaching the tip of Mollema, Dumoulin and Camargo. There are 120 km left for the arrival.

The pointers increase the difference, they already have 5 minutes 38 seconds to the main lot. There are 85 km to go.



Camargo looks active in the escape, 41 km from the finish, the difference between the leaders and the leading group is 5 min 18 sec.

30 km from the finish, Camargo gives ground and at the top are Dumoulin, Mollema, Bouwman and Formolo.

Start the attacks between the escapees. First it was Mollema, then Formolo, Dumoulin holds the pace.

