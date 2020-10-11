The Giro d’Italia reaches its climax in this first week of competition. An opportunity in the mountains of Abruzzo to measure the reliability of the leader, the Portuguese Joao Almeida, in a day with four ports. SThis is Lanciano (a first category of 12.4 km at 7% still 100 km from the finish line) and three ports connected in the last 50 km: San Leonardo (14.4 km at 4.3%), Sant’Antonio (9.4 km at 5.1%) and high end in Roccaraso (9.6 km at 5.7%, with the hardest at the end, on its ramps of up to 12%).

Plenty of ground to test the Portuguese pink jersey and a Deceuninck a priori not prepared for the high mountains. Among the candidates to unseat him is the Spanish Pello Bilbao (Bahrain), who is 43 “. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), who is 49” and has shown an offensive side, is also within reach. However, all will be pending to Vincenzo Nibali (at 1:01), at the moment the broker who is putting more intentions. Fuglsang (at 1:19) and Kruijswijk (at 1:23), other big names who are expected to show their cards.