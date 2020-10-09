The Giro peloton culminates the journey through the boot from Sicily to get from Matera to Brindisi, on the heel and bathed by the Adriatic, 143 kilometers long. The profile of this day, practically flat, will allow a getaway to occur and be managed and controlled by sprinter teams.

Aside from that A new opportunity presents itself for sprinters, we must be careful with the wind that may enter from the side when approaching the Adriatic coast. If everything goes according to plan, Arnaud Démare will aspire to your third win in the 2020 Giro and to extend his lead over Sagan in the cyclamen jersey.