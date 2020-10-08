The Giro peloton continues its advance through the Italian peninsula and will go from the instep of the boot, Castrovillari, to the top of the heel, Matera. The Runners will face similar terrain to this Wednesday, narrow, winding roads, in improvable conditions and that grip a lot, also with enough ups and downs. In fact, within last three kilometers there will be some ramps that exceed 10% and that are sustained by 6.3% on average for 700 meters. The typical Corsa Rosa trap.

Joao Almeida should have no problems for defend the lead on a favorable day for look for the getaway. However, the arrival favors Peter Sagan quite a bit, the bearer of the cyclamen jersey of regularity. In his first participation in the Giro, the Slovakian has two second places in five days of the race. Single lacks a victory in Italy to complete his collection of triumphs in the big three, and he wishes it “with enthusiasm”, although “without pressure”: “Above all, I do not want to disappoint my boys from Bora if they work for me.”