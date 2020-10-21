East Wednesday is the big day at the Giro. The 17th stage will start from Bassano del Grappa and will reach Madonna di Campiglio after 203 kilometers. Long day, with four almost linked passes and three of them, including the final climb, of the 1st category (Forcella Valbona, Monte Bondone and Madonna di Campiglio).

The The Giro’s last visit to this summit took place in 2015, with Mikel Landa’s victory ahead of Trofimov and Alberto Contador in the pink jersey.. The Madrilenian won the general classification ahead of Fabio Aru and Landa, third, his only podium in a big one to date. Also in Madonna di Campiglio Marco Pantani beat in the previous arrival, in 1999, and the next day he was expelled when he was leading outstanding after exceeding the 50% hematocrit limit. That’s where its decline began.

This time, Joao Almeida, surprising rookie in a three-week round, defends 17 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman after the two he scratched yesterday on the slopes of San Daniele. The Portuguese considered that “the best defense was a good attack”. However, for today he says that he will be waiting for the movements of the Sunweb and how he feels his feelings. Pello Bilbao is fifth, 3:12 behind the pink and 14 seconds behind the provisional third place, held by Jai Hindley.