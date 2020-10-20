The 16th stage of the Giro, what is disputed today between Udine and San Daniele del Friuli, 229 kilometers long, it is the second longest of this edition, a day with abundant ups and downs that will be a serious punishment for the runners. The first 150 km to the entrance of the San Daniele del Friuli circuit They have a sequence of slides with three levels. The first, the Madonnina del Domm (2nd, 10.8 km at 7.1% average slope), is the longest and steepest. The next one, Mount Spig (3rd), is 2.8 km at 10%, a short but explosive difficulty and is followed by Cota de Monteaperta (3rd), 3.3 km at 7.6%.

He Monte di Ragogna (2.8 km at 10.4% average and 16 maximum) will be climbed two more times in the two laps of the circuit. It is followed by a short and demanding descent and the approach to arrival through undulating paths. 3 km from the finish line you enter the inhabited area of ​​San Daniele to face some steep slopes that lead to the last km and the wall of Vía Sottomonte, with a terrible slope of 20%, followed by a very short descent to reach the end of 200 meters at 10%. Portugal’s Joao Almeida will defend the pink jersey one more day, this time with a 15-second lead over Dutch Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and 2:56 minutes over Australian Jai Hindley (also from Sunweb). Pello Bilbao (Bahrain) is fifth, at 3:10.