He Giro d’Italia continues unstoppable in its ascent to the north of the peninsula and it moves away from the Adriatic coast with the 192 kilometers between Cervia and Monselice. In the beginning, a journey without more difficulty than the two levels of the 4th category of the final section, although they could well decide the result.

Arnaud Démare takes 36 points from Peter Sagan in the classification of the cyclamen jersey. If the Slovak intends to snatch the garment from the French, he will have to put the Bora to harden the race. The adventurers will have a good option to dodge the control of the teams of the sprinters if they clear those two small ports.