The pink jersey of the Giro, Joao Almeida, will face today a profile of the sierra in the 12th stage, a continuous up and down along 204 kilometers: “I feel ready to defend the lead.” Coat Bilbao continues in the ointment, third (at 43 seconds), and also aspires to complete a good role: “At the moment I feel fine, I want to take advantage of this good pedal stroke.” Cesenatico, a fishing village and where Marco Pantani was born, will host the start and finish line, and will climb the heights of Ciola, 6.3 km at 6.1%; Barbotto, 4.5 km at 8%; Perticara, 7 km at 5.1%; Madonna di Pugliano, 9.1 km at 5.9%; and San Giovanni in Galilea, 4.7 km at 5.6%. An ideal tour for the brave.

Meanwhile, the mantra “all efforts are focused on ending up in Paris” has become the “you have to get to Milan at all costs”. Mauro vegni, the director of the Giro, repeats the message of Christian Prudhomme, his counterpart on the Tour. Although there is a difference: the virus can circulate among runners after the positives of Simon Yates, Michael Matthews and Steven Kruijswijk. No more cases for now, the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Giro assess different scenarios in case the competition should slow down: “We still do not know how a hypothetical half classification would be resolved, or if the record would be left deserted. However, we are only contemplating finishing.