The 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia It will take place much later than originally planned. Due to the pandemic and the new world cycling calendar, The Italian round will start on October 3 in Sicily and will end on October 25 in Milan. In both appointments, to open and close the race, there will be a time trial. The initial departure was planned in Hungary, but with the change, this new career start will have to wait. In addition, this edition has an important peculiarity due to the loaded calendar: the last six stages of the Giro d’Italia will coincide with the Vuelta a España, which kicks off on October 20. We review the 21 stages of the 2020 Giro d’Italia:

Stage 1, CRI: Monreale-Palermo, (15.1 km), Saturday, October 3

Time trial stage with an urban tour of the city. It starts from Monreale going up to the Cathedral and then tackles the very fast descent towards the center of Palermo. At the end of the descent, and after a left turn, the second part of the time trial begins, characterized by the presence of long straight sections connected with wide curves. Flat route in which descent abounds.

Stage 2, Alcamo-Agriento (149 km), Sunday, October 4

Short stage with the first technical part in ascents and descents and numerous curves in the Trapani area towards the Belize Valley. Second part almost entirely on expressways and with hardly any urban centers. Leaving Alcamo there are other ascents and descents through Calatafimi, Salemi, Santa Ninfa, Partanna until entering the fast road that, along the coast, with some ascents and descents with moderate slopes, leads 4 km from the finish line to the valley of the Temples at the foot of Agrigento.

Stage 3, Etna-Etna (150 km), Monday, October 5

First mountain main course in the third stage. The first 130 km of approach to the volcano are a continuous succession of more or less intense and more or less marked ascents and descents. The final climb is 18.9 km and ascends on the northeast side of Etna. The average slope is 6.6%, but the last 3 km have (about 2000 m) the highest averages (about 9%) and the peak of 11% at 1500 m from the end. It is the first first-class port that this Giro d’Italia will have.

Stage 4, Catania-Villafranca Tirrena (140 km), Tuesday, October 6

Stage characterized by the mid-day presence of the Portella Mandrazzi climb (3rd). From Catania to the gates of Taormina, you have to travel quite wide roads, but with many curves in a second flat part of the stage to the finish line. About 850m from the finish, the runners will take a left turn that leads them down the long straight along the coast.

Stage 5, Mileto-Camigliatello Silano (225 km), Wednesday, October 7

Long stage with a significant number of climbs, three of which are classified as scoring, including one of the first category. After a short stretch to the north, you cross Calabria to reach the Ionian coast through a series of ups and downs. Subsequently, the race crosses Catanzaro Lido and Catanzaro before tackling the Tiriolo ascent that leads to the scenic sector of about 70 km broken through the slopes of the Sila.

Stage 6, Castrovillari-Matera (188 km), Thursday, October 8

Initially moving and articulated day both planimetrically and altimetrically within the Pollino National Park. After passing the lake of Monte Cotugno, the platoon enters the flat part of the day that crosses the province of Matera in the direction of Materal. At the end they face ups and downs that lead to small ramps until the arrival.

Stage 7, Matera-Brindisi (143 km), Friday October 9

Practically flat day as a whole, along mainly wide and straight roads. The last 5 kilometers will also be on comfortable roads and partly on city streets characterized by consecutive turns and partial narrowing of the road as they approach the finish line. The long straight exceeds 1,000 meters before the expected sprint in Brindisi.

Stage 8, Giovinazzo-Vieste (200 km), Saturday 10 October

Mixed stage with the first flat part followed by the second much more demanding on the Gargano. From Giovinazzo to Manfredonia, the race continues on straights along the Adriatic coast. After Manfredonia, the altimetry changes markedly, as the climb to Monte Sant’Angelo begins and the entire panorama is traversed in continuous ups and downs dotted with countless curves up to Vieste. Later, the race returns to the coast to face the final two kilometers.

Stage 9, San Salvo-Rocarasso (207 km), Sunday, October 11

Mountainous stage in the Apennines characterized by a great unevenness (more than 4000 m). After a short stretch along the Adriatic coast, the ups and downs of the interior face Guardiagrele and then, in sequence, climb the Passo Lanciano, the Passo di San Leonardo and the Bosco di Sant’Antonio. Long ascents and the first one also with two-digit slopes. In total, four ports during the day, two of them first class, including the finish line, with maximum slopes of 12%.

Stage 10, Lanciano-Tortoreto (177 km), Tuesday October 13

Mixed stage ending in the walls in the province of Teramo. The first part up to Francavilla al Mare takes place along the Adriatic coast with some demanding city passages. As you leave the coast, the race takes you to Chieti through several climbs that culminate with the Muro del Tricalle (up to 18%) leading to the capital of Teatino. Then, I return to the coast to Giulianova, where after a few kilometers the ‘final circuit’ of about 40 km dotted with walls begins. The last 4 km, completely flat after a day with four ascents (3 of 4th and one of 3rd).

Stage 11, Porto Sant’elpidio-Rimini (182 km), Wednesday October 14

Almost completely flat stage that runs entirely along the Adriatic coast road with a small detour to ascend Monte San Bartolo, which rises from Pesaro after having covered the first 100 km on broad and substantially straight roads . The last kilometers, demanding and technical, especially in the section from 5 km to 2 km on arrival. Ideal occasion for sprinters.

Stage 12, Cesenatico-Cesenatico (204 km), Thursday, October 15

A long day with a rough terrain made up of five ascents (three of the third category and two of the fourth). After a relatively quiet start, from kilometer 50 on, the ups and downs, some of them technical, follow one another on roads that narrow in several sections. Some of them, with worn asphalt, before a final section in which the runners will come downhill after reaching the last point of the day. Ideal for a successful getaway.

Stage 13, Cervia-Monselice (192 km), Friday October 16

Stage characterized by a flat route that will include 150 km from the valley through the Po valley with long straights and a comfortable road for the peloton with two heights in the final section that should not be a problem for sprinters. The entrance to the city of Monselice is through a railway underpass and, 400 meters from the finish line, there will be a left curve that the runners will have to cross in order to come out well positioned for the foreseeable sprint.

Stage 14, CRI Conegliano-Valdobbiadene (34.1 km), Saturday October 17

The second of the three tests against the clock that this Giro has. Unlike the first one, this one is characterized by its toughness and by having more than twice the length of the race that will open the race in Sicily. It will be 34.1 kilometers along roads where vineyards abound and which will even have a fourth category level in the first part. It will be short (just over a kilometer), but demanding, with an average gradient of more than 12%. Then, constant ups and downs in a technical route and ideal for specialists in the modality. After the halfway point of the race, the results of this day will be key for the mountainous stages of the last week.

Stage 15, Rivolto-Piancavallo Air Base (185 km), Sunday, October 18

For the first time in the history of the race, the day will start from an air base. It will be a mountain day with wide descending sections between the climbs. There will be four ascents, the last being the most demanding with the finish line in Piancavallo (1st). The last full 15 km will be uphill. The first 10 km very steep always around 9% with peaks of 14% and the end, somewhat more tended.

Stage 16, Unide-San Daniele del Friuli (229 km), Tuesday, October 20

The race enters the last week with a long day made up of six heights, all of them in the third category. There will be a final circuit in which the level of Monte di Ragogna is climbed up to three times, all of them in the decisive section of the stage. It is an area of ​​Italy surrounded by hills and at the same time close to the sea and mountains, close to the border with Austria and Slovenia.

Stage 17, Bassano del Grappa-Madonna di Campligio (203 km), Wednesday October 21

It will be the first of the three great mountain highlights of the last week. A day over 200 kilometers, with four ascents (three of them first and one fourth) and the finish line at Madonna di Campligio, the home of the Ferrari team. Hardness ports and lines for a stage that will register up to 5,000 meters of unevenness. The first two ports, of 20 kilometers, and the final climb, of 9.6 km and an average slope of 6.7%, decisive

Stage 18, Pinzolo-Laghi di Cancano (207 km), Thursday, October 22

Without respite, the next day, a new day of maximum hardness. There will be four ascents, including the Stelvio, one of the highlights of this Giro, with almost 25 km at 7.5%. From the same exit, in Pinzolo, the runners will begin to climb. The day also ends up high, at the unprecedented Laghi di Cancano, which has 21 steep curves on its ascent.

Stage 19, Morbegno-Asti (251 km), Friday October 23

The longest day of the Giro. Completely flat, with partial recovery for the men of the general classification and ideal for sprinters … although there will be a lot of wear after being at the end of the third week of competition. There are several roundabouts in the final kilometers in which the teams preparing the flyers will have to be very attentive to have their riders well positioned for the foreseeable last sprint of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

Stage 20, Alba-Sestriere (198 km), Saturday October 24

After a day for sprinters (251 kilometers long), the last mountainous day will be held on Saturday: four demanding and concentrated ascents over 100 kilometers, all in the second part of the stage on a very high day, with the Colle dell’Agnello (2744 m), the Col d’Izoard (2360), on French soil, the Col de Montgenèvre (1854) and the arrival at Sestriere (2035 m). And, all this, in the fall (late October).

Stage 21, CRI Cernusco sul Naviglio-Milan, Sunday October 25

The final week of the Giro, one of the most demanding in recent years, by terrain and date of the year, will culminate in the Milan time trial, in front of the cathedral, the usual venue for the conclusion of recent editions. The day will be only 15.7 kilometers long, but the runners will come from a week in which every day they will have completed more than 200 km (198 on Sestriere’s day) and in an autumn in which they will have low temperatures and effort accumulated of three weeks. The arrival in Milan will serve for the winner to confirm his title, since it seems complicated that in that distance he can go back … although it was already seen in the recent Tour de France (with a much harder route) that everything can change in a final time trial. Thus, in Piazza Duomo, the 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia will come to an end.