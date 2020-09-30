The 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia will start on October 3 in Sicily and will end on the 25th in Milan. In both appointments, to open and close the race, there will be a time trial. In total, 22 teams made up of eight riders each. Those who are in the Italian race may not be in the Tour of Spain (except capital surprise), since the Italian and Spanish rounds coincide in the last week.

Schedule: What time do the 2020 Giro stages start?

As the race progresses, the stages will start earlier and earlier. As it is autumn and October, the visibility is lower as the afternoons progress, so the nights will fall earlier and earlier. In the initial time trial, the first rider will start at 13:15. In the first week, the start time of the stages will be around 12:00, in the second around 11:30 while, in the last stage, in which the days will be over 200 km, there will be days that will start shortly after 10 in the morning. At the last appointment in Milan, the first runner will start at 1:20 pm towards Piazza Duomo.

Television: Where to watch the 2020 Giro d’Italia?

Eurosport will broadcast the 21 stages of the Italian round from October 3 to 25, offering full coverage of the race, with the live broadcast of more than four hours a day of each stage between its two channels. The broadcasts will start at 12:30 (previous programs) and will last until approximately 17:30. ETB1 will also broadcast live all the stages of the Corsa Rosa, including an analysis program after each stage. The live signal of the stages will begin (on average) at 1:15 PM in Spain, 8:15 AM in Argentina, 6:15 AM in Colombia, and 5:15 AM in Costa Rica. Depending on each stage, the start time may vary, with the last week being the earliest.

Internet: Where to follow the 2020 Giro d’Italia online?

In AS you can also follow the 2020 Giro d’Italia. With us you will have the best minute by minute of the day, the full narration of each stage from the beginning and the subsequent reactions after the conclusion, the most impressive images of each day and the statements of the protagonists of the Italian round, as well as the chronicle as soon as it is finished, accompanied by the corresponding classifications.