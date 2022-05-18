The stage – A demanding Apennine hamlet arrives. From Parma (departure at 11.50am) you go up steadily with very gentle slopes along the Taro valley to the foot of the Bocco Pass (Gpm at 2.30pm), a low-difficulty climb that leads to Liguria. Long challenging descent to Carasco where you go up the Fontanabuona valley. You then face two climbs, La Colletta di Boasi (15.55) and the Valico di Trensasco (16.30). From the highway entrance, cross the San Giorgio bridge (4.57pm) to exit at Genova Ovest (some tunnels are worth mentioning) and take the Aldo Moro elevated road which leads up to 2 kilometers from the arrival. The last 2 km with a single curve (at the last km) all slightly uphill, straight, wide and well paved. Final straight on asphalt, gradient about 2%.

The favorites – It will take leg after 204 kilometers. The Genoa stage is one of those that the forwards have marked in red on the calendar and Van Der Poel does not want to miss another opportunity. Attention to Ulissi, Albanese, Modolo and Consonni. Of course, the sprinter teams will do their utmost not to make a breakaway reach the finish line and therefore, in the event of a compact finish, it will be the various Démare, Gaviria, Ewan, Cavendish and Dainese who will compete for the stage success. See also Castera: "People get up in the morning and want to do the Dakar, but we have to prepare"

How to follow her on TV – The 12th stage will be live on our website. Rai broadcasts the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with “Waiting for the Giro” on Rai Sport + HD, then from 2 pm the commentary passes on Rai 2 for “Giro live” and “Giro all’arrival”. At the end of the day, the “Processo alla Tappa” and at 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”. On the pay front, it is possible to follow the Giro d’Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcast in 50 European countries.

