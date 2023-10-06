The long 2023 season will celebrate its last prized act tomorrow with the fifth classic monument: the race of dead leaves. The 117th Giro di Lombardia will take place from Como to Bergamo along 239 ferocious kilometers with a difference in altitude of 4,400 metres. The route will be identical to that of 2021. After 30 intermediate kilometres, the runners will climb the climb to the Madonna del Ghisallo which will open the day’s difficulties. The subsequent descent will take the race to the province of Bergamo with four asperities to face in the space of 90 kilometres: in order, there will be Roncola, 9.4 kilometers at an average gradient of 6.6%, Berbenno, 6.8 kilometres. at 4.4%, Dossena and Zambla Alta. At Ponte Nossa, at the end of the descent from the latter, there will be just over 50 kilometers to go.

The next ten will allow a brief moment of respite before tackling the Passo di Ganda, the climb that leads to Selvino. It is on this surge that two years ago Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) built his first success by separating his main rivals. However, the subsequent descent on Nembro should not be forgotten, the scene, again in 2021, of the spectacular comeback of the enfant du pays Fausto Masnada (Soudal Quick Step), capable of catching the Komenda champion, before giving in to him in a sprint at the finish line of Via Roma. Finally, before the final act, there will still be the Colle Aperto road to face which, from Porta San Lorenzo, will direct the runners towards the upper city with a grim initial stretch on the cobblestones. After that it will be downhill to the last kilometer banner.

Tomorrow Pogacar will try to write history by winning the autumn world championship for the third consecutive year. Only Alfredo Binda, from 1925 to 1927, and Fausto Coppi, author of a poker from 1946 to 1949, have succeeded in this undertaking. The Slovenian’s two most reliable opponents, his compatriot Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step), arrive at Lombardia with their minds not entirely focused on the race. The increasingly probable merger between the teams of these two champions is, in fact, tearing the world of cycling apart, also due to the domino effect that will arise for the less rich teams of the World Tour. The winner of the last Giro d’Italia tomorrow he will wear for the last time the jersey that has seen him, over the last eight years, emerge as a great protagonist of international cycling. From next year, the champion from Trbovlje will wear the colors of Bora Hansgrohe. However, the future of Remco is still being defined. Amazon, future sponsor of the current yellow and black team, would like to convince him to stay to form a strong partnership with Jonas Vingegaard. Evenepoel, for his part, does not seem to be enthusiastic about this idea. More realistic, and also desirable for the good of the racing world, is his arrival at Ineos Grenadiers which, thus, would regenerate around him, radically turning the page with the Union Jack-tinged past.

Tomorrow, finally, we will see the Wolfpack in action for the last time in a monument race, the team that in the last 30 years has won more classics than any other, from the days when its jersey was full of cubes up to the next long fast-paced union. Eight times one of Patrick Lefevere’s men, the historic manager of this incomparable team, has won the Giro di Lombardia. For us Italians, now accustomed to living on cycling memories, Paolo Bettini’s two consecutive triumphs in the two-year period 2005/06 will remain unforgettable in this sense. For the record, and especially for those who want to try their luck tomorrow, the highest rated Italian player is Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) at 51.